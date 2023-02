Power cables stolen from Reiger Park primary school playground

Katlego Jiyane | Goede Hoop Primary School's playground was dug up on Wednesday night and the buried electricity cables were stolen from the premises. It's believed that the cable thieves who dug up cables along Goedehoop Avenue in Reiger Park last month were responsible for Wednesday night's incident. The residents said cable theft had become life-threatening as it put the lives of children in danger.