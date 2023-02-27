NSRI: Body found adrift near Simon's Town could be missing Strand fisherman

The unidentified man’s body was recovered by police and the NSRI in the vicinity of the Roman Rock Lighthouse near Simon's Town on Friday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified man, whose body was found adrift in the ocean at Simon’s Town.

His body was discovered on Friday evening in the vicinity of the Roman Rock Lighthouse.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) assisted with the recovery of the body.

“Simon’s Town police registered an inquest after the body of an unknown man was discovered on the beach in Simon’s Town on Friday 24 February 2023 at about 18:15.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The person is yet to be identified,” said the police’s Wesley Twigg.

Meanwhile, the NSRI’s Craig Lambinon said that they had reason to believe that the body was that of a fisherman who went missing in Strand on 20 February.



“Police and forensic services are assisting the family of the 40-year-old fisherman, who remained missing from the Strand incident since Monday, the 20th of February, to make arrangements for formal identification. It is suspected that the body recovered is that of the fisherman.”