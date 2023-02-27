Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry: Calls for ‘relevant’ Gordhan to give evidence

Mkhwebane's witness, Bianca Mvuyana, said Gordhan was a central figure in her SARS 'rogue unit' probe, and should appear before the inquiry, despite not being subpoenaed to do so.

Mkhwebane’s witness, Bianca Mvuyana, who led the so-called South African Revenue Service (SARS) rogue unit investigation, also agreed, saying Gordhan was a central figure in her probe - despite not being subpoenaed to appear.

The inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumed with evidence from Mvuyana.

“He made the allegation, so he should support his allegations,” she said.

She also told the inquiry that Mkhwebane was not involved in her investigation into the “rogue unit”. The report, which was set aside after Gordhan took it on review, was a key focus on Monday.

One of Mkhwebane’s charges in the inquiry involved misconduct and incompetence in connection with some her findings, including the “rogue unit” report.

“Unfortunately, the view of this committee is that somebody like that who is the real origin of these charges is ‘irrelevant’,” Advocate Dali Mpofu said.

Mvuyana also defended Mkhwebane in her affidavit, saying she played no role in the investigation, and she never got an impression of any undue influence.