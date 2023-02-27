Mkhwebane's inquiry has been told the 'rogue' Sars unit did exist

An investigator at the Public Protector told MPs on Monday that the 'rogue investigative unit did exist at the South African Revenue Services.

CAPE TOWN - There was evidence of a so-called “rogue unit” at the South African Revenue Service (Sars), Public Protector investigator Bianca Mvuyana told Members of Paliament on Monday.

Mvuyana was testifying as a witness in Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, with proceedings focused on the so-called rogue unit as well as Minister Pravin Gordhan’s involvement in its establishment.

Mvuyana said Gordhan was a key figure in her investigation on the unit, which was accused of illegally gathering covert intelligence.

Gordhan, a former Sars commissioner, challenged Mkhwebane’s findings in court and had the report set aside.

But Mvuyana said there was evidence of a rogue unit when questioned by Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing Mkhwebane.

“Is there anything that dissuades you from the honest belief that the unit that was indeed established in Sars was unlawful,” asked Mpofu.

“No, from the evidence that was before us at the time. We still haven’t received any evidence to the other effect,” replied Mvuyana.

Mvuyana also gave evidence to the inquiry that Mkhwebane was not involved in the investigation at any point.

She said Gordhan should provide to the inquiry in light of the allegations he previously levelled at Mkhwebane.