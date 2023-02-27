Meet the Paarl man turning 40 dumping sites into beautiful recreational spaces

Siyabonga Stengana uses old tyres, paint, and recycling material to transform 40 dumping sites into recreational areas.

CAPE TOWN - A man from Paarl in the Western Cape has converted 40 dumping sites into recreational spots.

Thirty-three-year-old artist Siyabonga Stengana from Mbekweni has been changing the face of townships with his creative work for over four years from his own pocket.

He uses old tyres, paint from his own supplies and recycling material to transform illegal dumping sites in townships.

Stengata told Eyewitness News he was passionate about the environment and wanted to extend his work to other parts of the country.

"I always had a passion for greening and gardening, so I decided it would be selfish of me to have it in my backyard. so how about I share this with the rest of the community? As we also know, we have a climate change crisis."

He added that the projects also helped keep young people in those areas busy and out of trouble.

Siyabonga Stengana has converted 40 dumping sites into recreational spots. Pictures: Supplied.