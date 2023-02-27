Klawer murder: Further delays as Smit awaits mental evaluation

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel Smit who is accused of murdering 13-year-old Jerobejin Van Wyk is still on the waiting list for a psych evaluation.

_Warning: This story contains graphic details about child murder _

CAPE TOWN - The family of Jerobejin Van Wyk is no closer to obtaining justice a year after his murder, with the accused in the trial still on a waiting list for mental evaluation.

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel Smit was arrested in February last year after 13-year-old Van Wyk's body parts were found in a drain on his property.

On Monday the court heard that Smit is currently number 29 on the waiting list for a bed at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital where he is due to undergo a medical evaluation.

It was initially alleged that the teenager was killed after he and a friend stole mangoes off a tree in the accused's garden.

Two days later, parts of the boy's body were found in a drain on the accused's property.

In December, more human remains later identified as belonging to Van Wyk, were found in an oil drum on the accused's property.

The remains were found by a new owner while he was cleaning the property.

The case has been postponed to 27 March.