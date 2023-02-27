John Steenhuisen has put DA back on course - Whitfield

Newly-elected Eastern Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Andrew Whitfield, said that despite public perceptions about John Steenhuisen, he has managed to navigate difficult internal dynamics and put the country's main opposition back on course.

Whitfield said that Steenhuisen, the federal leader who is up for re-election, was fit for purpose.

Steenhuisen is expected to face a challenge from former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, who's campaign has barely taken off since she announced her candidature.

Whitfield was elected provincial leader over the weekend.

He said that Steenhuisen, following the poor performance in the 2019 elections, had managed to reconsolidate the party's position in South African politics.

"I think there's a foundation now for growth and if I just look at the Eastern Cape's performance, not all of it can be attributed to us, we have to look at our national public profile."

Whitfield said that he aimed to use his term in office to connect with the different communities in the province, with a special focus on the eastern rural parts.

He also intends to offer residents credible and diverse solutions to issues such as the high unemployment rate and collapsing municipalities.

Whitfield said that it was important to also focus on the increasing crime in the Eastern Cape.

"There are places like Lusikisiki where sexual assault are on the rise and have been for a number of years, places like Nelson Mandela Bay, where there have been more murders in January than I in my living memory, we see mass killings in Bityi outside of Mthatha and the rural areas, which demonstrates that the SAPS rural safety strategy is failing."