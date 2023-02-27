‘I feel really proud’ : J’Something opens his own restaurant

Guests start at the rooftop restaurant, head to the middle level for live music and theatre performances and, finally, to the street-level lounge bar for an unforgettable after-party.

CAPE TOWN – Food, great cocktails and dope music.

That’s the promise from Joao da Fonseca, popularly known as J’Something, when you book a seat at his new restaurant, Artistry.

If you didn’t know, the multi-award-winning musician is also a celebrity chef.

Today is the day! Artistry opens up its doors to the public … full for lunch and dinner today and 2moro 🥹 #ArtistryJHB pic.twitter.com/P3ev0yyy3F ' JSOMETHING (@jsomethingmusic) February 25, 2023

“You know what is the best thing about Artistry for me personally? It all feels like I’m at home and my dining room is just a little bigger. The joy of home is in there. The flavours of home are there. The feeling of family is there. “ J’Something said on social media.

He partnered with BlackBrick, a hotel and apartment network, to conceptualise Artistry which has been described as the “perfect trilogy operating in one ecosystem and igniting all the senses.”

The restaurant offers guests three different experiences on three levels.

"It takes guests on a journey from the rooftop restaurant, then on to the middle level for live music and theatre performances and, finally, to the street-level lounge bar for an unforgettable after-party.” reads the Artistry website.