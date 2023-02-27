'He was a good dad’: Kairo Forbes pays tribute to her late father, AKA

The 7-year-old shared a video clip of treasured moments they had together.

CAPE TOWN – Social media users have sent messages of support to Kairo Forbes, the daughter of slain rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

A video of the 7-year-old and her dad was posted on her social media page on Sunday.

The clip showed special moments between the two, from her father holding the newborn Kairo to fun times they shared as she grew older.

In the video, her mom, DJ Zinhle, asks her about the type of father AKA was.

“I love him. He was a good dad,” Kairo replies.

Thank you Nadia

Meanwhile, Lynn Forbes took to social media to thank AKA’s girlfriend and fellow rapper Nadia Nakai for showing her son love and respect.

“I am forever indebted to you for the way you love and respect my son to this day. You showed him what real love and respect is and you brought out the absolute best in him," Forbes said.

She explained: “Kiernan was born with love, raised in love, gave love to so many and all he wanted in return was to be loved and respected in the same way. You gave that to him and he died surrounded by love.”

AKA was murdered on 10 February along with his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.