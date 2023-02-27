Gerhard Ackerman takes the stand, admits to having sex with a 16-year-old

Ackerman, who is on trial for hundreds of counts of rape, distribution of child porn, and human trafficking, has made shocking admissions while on the witness stand.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of running a child sex ring with a prominent human rights lawyer has made admissions in the Johannesburg High Court.

Gerhard Ackerman is on trial for 740 counts of rape, sex trafficking, production and distribution of child porn and attempted murder.

It is alleged 52-year-old operated with human rights lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy.

Kennedy died by suicide last year while out on bail.

Proceedings kicked off on Monday with Ackerman’s lawyer Herman Alberts reading his admissions to the court.

These included how Kennedy was a client in his massage business.

This was the same business that Ackerman admitted to having 16-year-old boys and another as young as 15 raped by adult men.

Among his admissions, some were simply shocking.

“The p3 of the bundle referred to contains an excerpt of a Facebook chat with a 16-year-old, where he asks the accused whether he had sex with boys, and the accused (Ackerman) replied yes with a 16-year-old, and he enjoyed it.

"The videos both depict the accused having sex with a 16-year-old boy with his consent.”

Ackerman has taken the witness stand.