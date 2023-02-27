Genesis Maternity Clinic to shut down at end of May

JOHANNESBURG - The Genesis Maternity Clinic based in Johannesburg is closing its doors at the end of May, to the shock of many parents.

The private maternity clinic said this was because of the inability to expand their service to ensure the long-term sustainability of the unit.

The independent healthcare facility said that it had informed clients who'd trusted the facility for many years to deliver their babies to now make alternative arrangements in the future.

Members of the clinic, who did not want to be named, spoke to Eyewitness News, saying that the news of the clinic closing had come as a shock to expectant moms who now had to suddenly make other plans.

The unit manager at the clinic, Alet Rheeder, expressed disappointment about the closure, saying that they were yet to inform many patients.