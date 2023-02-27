Gauteng Education Dept says it's unaware of cable theft at Reiger Park school

Last week, the school's governing body (SGB) spoke to Eyewitness News about the dangers facing the children with the cables that were left exposed, saying that they were at risk of electrocution.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Basic Education said that it was not aware of any complaints of cable theft at the Goede Hoop Primary School in Reiger Park, Boksburg, after thieves dug up half of the school's playground.

Last week, the school's governing body (SGB) spoke to Eyewitness News about the dangers facing the children with the cables that were left exposed, saying that they were at risk of electrocution.

It said that it escalated the matter to the Education Department, as it did not receive any help from the local police.

This was the second incident of cable theft in the area within a month.

READ: Reiger Park community wants better security after power cables stolen at school

After metres of copper cables were stolen along Goede Hoop Avenue in Reiger Park, the thieves targeted the primary school.

The SGB said that children were at risk of electrocution because of this.

On top of the stolen cables, illegal connections could be seen a stone's throw away from the school's mobile classrooms, with the live cables wrapped around the fencing, while others were intertwined with the trees.

According to the SGB, a grade two learner was electrocuted by these illegal connections in 2022.

The governing body said that the school suffered great financial loss, as it needed to constantly replace the infrastructure.

It said the current security guards didn't stand a chance against the armed thieves.