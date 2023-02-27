Families evacuated along Vaal urged not to return while river level remains high

The water and sanitation department said that it was making progress in its efforts to reduce the Vaal Dam’s water levels.

JOHANNESBURG - The water and sanitation department has urged residents to not return to areas where they were evacuated while the flooding remains.

The department said that the hydrological monitoring and forecasting system showed that water levels at the lower Orange and lower Vaal rivers remained high.

It said that it may be a while until there were reduced flows in both rivers.

Twelve of the dam's sluice gates were opened to alleviate pressure after it exceeded its maximum capacity last week.

Five have since been closed.

The level of the Bloemhof Dam was also declining but stood at 107%.

The Vaal Dam is experiencing a continuous decrease in water levels, but the dam is currently sitting at 111%.

The department’s Wisane Mavasa: "The department continues to monitor water flows in affected rivers and dams. Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, overflowing rivers and streams."

Mavasa has urged communities to remain alert as water levels remain high in many areas.