Eskom assessing feasibility of expanding microgrid technology

Microgrid technology, which works independently from the national grid, could bring electricity closer to homes that were previously without any power.

FILE: The microgrid technology, built in a shipping container, was on display at the inaugural E-Prix in Cape Town this past weekend. Picture: @ewnreporter/twitter.com
27 February 2023 11:25

CAPE TOWN - Eskom is conducting feasibility studies to assess whether its microgrid technology could be rolled out to more sites in the country.

The microgrid technology, built in a shipping container, was on display at the inaugural E-Prix in Cape Town this past weekend.

Eskom joined other sponsors with a R2.1 million sponsorship that featured the innovation, set to bring electricity closer to the homes of people who previously had none.

On display was a shipping container featuring solar panels, as well as battery storage capacity.

The head of Eskom's Smartgrid Centre of Excellence for Research Testing and Development, Nick Singh, explained that a single container provided around 150-160 kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity per day and could power up to 40 low-cost houses.

"We've had projects running from as early as 2017, where we have tested the technology. We have recently installed two in Zwartkop, which is in Upington... The closest line would have been 240 kilometres to get there. We managed to install this here using two microgrids and it came to less than R4 million."

Eskom managing director for Distribution, Monde Bala, said that the utility was also aiming to convert its fleet of 13,000 vehicles to electric vehicles, where possible.

"On a more social part, it is our contribution to greening the economy. Again, on the EVs purely from a cost-savings point of view, we have looked at the costs and it will be cheaper to run an electric vehicle fleet than the one that we currently have."

Bala stressed the importance of a collaborative effort, which included joining hands with the private sector to overcome the country's energy challenges.

