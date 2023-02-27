City Power to call on law enforcement to protect workers dealing with outages

The power utility said that it would not hesitate to call law enforcement if workers addressing outages in these areas were threatened amidst reports of violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power said that it would not hesitate to call on law enforcement to protect its workers who were dealing with outages in the Westbury, Claremont, and surrounding areas, if need be.

The utility's CEO, Tshifularo Mashava, joined repair teams at the weekend, supported by the local councillors, to ensure the outages were addressed.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that they managed to make major progress in several areas.

"The CEO has actually expressed appreciation for the understanding by the residents and commended the support that our teams have really received from the councillors and the community to ensure that there are minimal interruptions to service delivery in the areas."

However, there were concerns about the safety of employees following reports of violence in some areas, but the teams continued their work.

READ: DA calls for urgent solutions to tackle gangsterism after Ayob Mungalee's murder

Mangena said that provision was made for this.

"Should there be further threats, the JMPD has agreed to be an escort of our teams in the areas to ensure that there is no disruption to power supply in that area."