City of Ekurhuleni to send private security to cable theft hot spots in Boksburg

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni said that as part of its cable theft intervention, it would assign a private security team to hotspot areas following the theft of cables in Reiger Park, Boksburg.

Last week, the playground at the Goede Hoop Primary School was dug up by thieves stealing electricity cables.

The community has asked for intervention from the police and the Education Department as they feel their lives are in danger.

The city said that the only way to curb the theft of cables was to have a team of officials specifically dealing with the matter.

The city said that the team would also include the metro police and the police.

It said that such theft had increased across the city, with the long hours of load shedding making it easy for the thieves to steal without fear of electrocution.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini: "This time, it is not only dangerous to the general society but it's dangerous even to innocent people because here you've got people live for instance with oxygen."

This is the second incident that has taken place in Reiger Park, with the first one occurring a month ago.

Videos circulating on social media show a group of thieves digging up cables next to the police station, while some officers stand by watching.

District police commissioner Anna Sithole deployed more police to the area after the incident, however, the theft continues.

