Cape Town mayor heaps praises on Proteas Women who raised the cricket standard

The Momentum Proteas Women played their first-ever World Cup appearance and walked away with silver medals.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday said the Proteas women's team has raised the standard of women's cricket in South Africa.

The mayor was speaking at a meet-and-greet event to congratulate the national team following their runner-up appearance at the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

South Africa put in a record-breaking display to beat England in Friday's semi-final but fell 19 runs short in the final on Sunday where they were beaten by six-time champions Australia at Newlands cricket ground.

Hill-Lewis says the event was a special moment for the country, and an opportunity to bring people together.

"Many people, millions, literally millions of people who have never watched a women's cricket match before I think will now be tuning in regularly to see this incredible team play, that's a great thing for the sport. Secondly, I think it energised our country, brought the country together, and gave it a real sense of excitement and hope."

The women's team was the first-ever senior national side to reach a cricket final and captain Sune Luus says playing in the showpiece game was a life-changing experience.

"Obviously the goal of the World Cup is to win the World Cup. I think if you look at the background of women's sports and women's cricket in South Africa, I think it was always going to be tough to get to that final, to get through India, England and Australia. I'm so immensely proud of the girls and what we have achieved. I think we inspired the whole nation, I think we have done ourselves proud as well."