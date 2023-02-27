Boksburg blast: 'Govt could've done more', say affected residents and victims

The blast killed 41 people left many families without breadwinners two months ago, but despite promises made, some relatives of the victims and residents said they were yet to receive any assistance from government.

JOHANNESBURG - Some of the families whose relatives were killed by the Boksburg explosion questioned the government's readiness to handle large-scale disasters.

The families said they were yet to receive assistance from the government after losing their loved ones due to an unforeseen incident.

Forty-one people, including 12 healthcare workers, were killed when a gas tanker exploded under a low-lying railway bridge near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve.

READ: Boksburg blast: Lawyers consider class-action lawsuit against various entities

Friday marked two months since the blast, leaving many families without breadwinners.

The explosion was a shock to the local community - especially on Christmas Eve.

Gillian Theys, who stayed a few meters way from the scene the explosion, said government officials visited the family a few days after the explosion, but had not returned.

“It angers me. It's almost as if the dust is settled now, so you don’t see anyone anymore. The NGOs have been very supportive, but I feel that the government could have done more.”

READ: Probe into Boksburg explosion may take longer, says legal expert

Elza Eales, who was Theys's neighbour and lost four of her nieces and nephews in the blast, said that the family was yet to make peace with the death of their children.

“It still feels bad. Our hearts are still hurting.”

The families told Eyewitness News that they now feel disregarded.