ActionSA, eThekwini municipality, govt depts in court over Durban's sewer crisis

DURBAN - ActionSA's court matter against the eThekwini municipality and government departments over the sewer crisis facing Durban beaches will be heard on Monday morning.



Last year, the party filed papers in the Durban High Court against the metro for what it said was the failure by government to take care of the beaches.

This lead to Durban’s beaches being closed over the festive season, threatening tourism and the economy.

The Durban High Court will on Monday hear the matter brought by ActionSA for the first time.



There are eight respondents in the court papers from various ministries.

The KwaZulu-Natal government executive council and cooperative governance department are also included, along with the metro.

ActionSA said that all these local, provincial and national government departments must account for the sewer crisis.

Billions of rands in tourism revenue were lost over December.