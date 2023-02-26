SAPS Special Task Force places in top 10 of global SWAT challenge

The team placed 9th overall out of 55 teams and remained the best in Africa after the five-day challenge.

CAPE TOWN - The SAPS elite Special Task Force (STF) is back on South African soil after making it into the top ten of the world's best SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) teams.

The SAPS (South African Police Service) released a statement on Sunday congratulating the STF.

"The challenge assesses the tactical acumen, mental focus and physical endurance of law enforcement agencies from across the world and has been designed to promote the exchange of knowledge, expertise and to strengthen partnerships to make communities safe," the statement said.

"After five days of intense and rigorous challenges, the STF obtained ninth place with 183 points. This is a vast improvement from 13th place last year in which the team collected 82 points."