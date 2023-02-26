SA risks blackout if all hospitals, schools excluded from power cuts: De Ruyter

De Ruyter said due to the high number of facilities requesting exemption from power cuts, it would lead to the entire distribution network being excluded.

'JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said it was practically impossible for the utility to exempt schools, hospitals and small businesses from load shedding.

This was revealed in a court affidavit deposed by De Ruyter before he left office last week.

The affidavit was a response to a court application by the UDM (United Democratic Movement) and 18 others against Eskom. They're seeking to hold the power utility and government accountable for load shedding.

READ: Eskom discontent grows as political parties, law firms join load shedding fight

In his affidavit, De Ruyter said hospitals, schools, police stations, small businesses and telecom infrastructure were embedded in the power utility’s distribution networks, which contain residential and non-residential loads.

He reiterated that the purpose of load shedding was to decrease demand to prevent a grid collapse.

READ: Health MECs panic over impact of Stage 6 load shedding

De Ruyter said due to the high number of facilities requesting exemption from power cuts, it would lead to the entire distribution network being excluded. This, he, said, would lead to Eskom running the risk of a national blackout