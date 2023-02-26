Ramaphosa's refusal to appoint SABC board unconstitutional, says NGO

Non-profit, Media Monitoring Africa, says the president's inaction violates his constitutional obligation to act diligently.

JOHANNESBURG - Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) will argue that President Cyril Ramaphosa's refusal to appoint a new SABC board is a violation of his Constitutional obligation to act diligently and without delay.

The non-profit filed urgent papers in the Constitutional Court after Ramaphosa’s failure to appoint a new board five months after the term of the last board lapsed, and despite Parliament approving the names of 12 candidates in December.

Each day the @SABCNews continues to operate without a board the proper functioning of SABC is jeopardised placing not just SABC at catastrophic risk but also our democracy. https://t.co/ldfIQlF4hw @MediaMattersZA @SOSCoalition @PresidencyZA ' William Bird (@Billbobbird) February 26, 2023

Director of MMA, William Bird, said the absence of a board placed the SABC at risk of insolvency following great progress made by the previous board in stabilising the embattled public broadcaster.

The NGO had exhausted all avenues, including writing to the president, before resorting to the litigation, he said.

READ COURT PAPERS: MMA vs President and others - urgent application