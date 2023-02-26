Go

Ramaphosa's refusal to appoint SABC board unconstitutional, says NGO

Non-profit, Media Monitoring Africa, says the president's inaction violates his constitutional obligation to act diligently.

A sign outside the offices of the South African Broadcasting Corporation in Johannesburg. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
A sign outside the offices of the South African Broadcasting Corporation in Johannesburg. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
26 February 2023 12:08

JOHANNESBURG - Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) will argue that President Cyril Ramaphosa's refusal to appoint a new SABC board is a violation of his Constitutional obligation to act diligently and without delay.

The non-profit filed urgent papers in the Constitutional Court after Ramaphosa’s failure to appoint a new board five months after the term of the last board lapsed, and despite Parliament approving the names of 12 candidates in December.

Director of MMA, William Bird, said the absence of a board placed the SABC at risk of insolvency following great progress made by the previous board in stabilising the embattled public broadcaster.

The NGO had exhausted all avenues, including writing to the president, before resorting to the litigation, he said.

READ COURT PAPERS: MMA vs President and others - urgent application

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA