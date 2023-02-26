Police union is concerned an officer on commissioner level is being probed

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has been suspended on misconduct allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Union (Sapu) on Saturday welcomed Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Semakaleng Daphney Manamela’s suspension.

But it is concerned about the allegations levelled against her. National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola’s office confirmed Manamela’s suspension after allegations of misconduct.

Although Masemola did not disclose the details of the alleged misconduct, Eyewitness News understands that she unduly received gifts including vouchers worth thousands of rands, a TV stand, couches and household appliances.

The police union said it couldn’t celebrate the suspension of an employee but supported the process in place for investigating the allegations against any member, regardless of their rank.

Sapu national spokesperson Lesiba Thobagale said the union would wait for internal procedures and the law to take its cause.

“We allow the law to take its course up until the outcome. But we remain concerned about a high-ranking officer like a provincial commissioner being suspended based on allegations levelled against her.”

Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi has been appointed as the acting provincial commissioner.