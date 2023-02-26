Police ask Phola Park residents to be patient as murders investigated

Police pleaded with the Mpumalanga community to desist from avenging the deaths of a family found hacked to death at the weekend.

Mpumalanga acting MEC for Community Safety, Speedy Mashilo, pleaded with the Mkhondo community in Mpumalanga not take matters into their own hands, following the brutal murder of a mother and her children.

Mashilo’s comments came as police requested the community to assist in apprehending the person or people responsible for the brutal murder of a 47-year-old woman and her 11-year-old twin boys and her six-year-old daughter.

Police found the deceased locked inside their home in Phola Park in Thandukukhanya in Piet Retief on Friday night after relatives of the four raised the alarm.

“Police in Piet Retief responded to the complaint however they found the house locked. They (police) had to force their entry into the house and were amazed by the discovery of a lifeless body in the kitchen,” said provincial SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“When proceeding with the search, a 47-year-old woman's body, her 11-year-old son and her six-year-old daughter were found lying dead in one of the rooms and an axe believed to have been used to eliminate them was

also found in the same room.”

Mohlala said that police were surprised that the family’s home was locked from outside raising suspicions that the “attacker locked them in, after the gruesome murder”.

All the victims were certified dead by paramedics on the scene.

Mohlala said police believed the victims were last seen alive on Tuesday last week.

“Piet Retief police would like the father of the six-year-old daughter, Thembinkosi Africa Shongwe (55) who cannot be located in his known address at Eziphunzini, Thandukukhanya in Piet Retief to come forward as it is believed that he may be of great assistance to the police investigation,” he added.

Community members who have any information are asked to contact Captain Dumisani Gumbi on 082 493 1962 or call the police Crime Stop number 08600 10111 alternatively on MYSAPSAPP.