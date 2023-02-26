One person hospitalised after hotel fire in Durban

The Albany Hotel, located on Anton Lembede Street, is a popular and affordable stay for tourists visiting eThekwini as it is close to the beach.

JOHANNESBURG - One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at the Albany Hotel in Durban on Sunday.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and on arrival, they noticed that the top floor of the hotel was on fire.

Emergency services quickly evacuated the hotel as the smoke spread to other apartments.

"It is badly damaged and smoke from where the fire began spread through the hotel. They are in the process of ventilating it and assessing the full extent of the damage," said ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.