More than 180 arrested, 600 under investigation in Turkiye following quake

In Turkiye alone, around 160, 000 apartment buildings either collapsed or were either badly damaged, resulting in more than 44 thousand deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - The Turkish government has arrested more than 180 people in connection with the tens of thousands of collapsed buildings following the recent Turkiye-Syria earthquake and aftershocks.

More than two million people are believed to have been left homeless.

The extent of the damage has led many to believe corrupt building practices were at play.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is up for re-election in June, promised there would be accountability.

Around 600 people, including building contractors and property owners, were under investigation.