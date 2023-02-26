Momentum Proteas make history with silver in the women's T20 World Cup final

The Momentum Proteas Women played their first ever World Cup appearance.

Australia Women lived up to their “tournament favourites” label remaining unbeaten in the competition after beating edging momentum proteas by 19 runs in the T20 women's final staged in cape town at Newlands.

Meg Lanning's decision to bat first after winning the toss forced them to set a sound innings' score of 156/6 after 20 overs on what was a perfect day of cricket as the weather played ball. Player of the match Beth Mooney led the charge to an unbeaten 74* from 53 deliveries.



Aussie-all rounder Ashleigh Gardner was awarded player of the tournament after scoring 110 runs and clinching 10 wickets throughout the duration of the showpiece. “I don't think words can describe how I feel. One of the things we talk about is growing the sport around the world this is special.”

The Proteas ladies walked away with silver medals after a spirited and courageous effort both with the ball and bat. The bowling attack was sensational in restricting the seven-time finalists to 156. From a bowling front Shabnim Ismail with 2/26 and Marizanne Kapp slightly costly at 2/35 while Chloe Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba took one each.

The hosts fell short by 19 runs in their run chase ending on 137/6 in their innings which came alive during Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon’s partnership which was short lived. Wolvaardt says the support helped her score 61 off 48 balls, which was the best batting performance in the South African camp on the day and the hosts' leading run scorer in the tournament. “I could do this everyday. This has been a very cool experience. Its been amazing as a group we have had a good tournament as a group after how started I'm really proud of the girls.”

Captain Sine Luus summed up their effort as follows “It's been absolutely amazing. We have never imagined firstly being in the final and then the stadium being packed every single game... thank you Newlands and every single supporter; we love you guys.”

Moving forward from the tournament, a base has been set for women's sport as South Africa appear in their first ever final in cricket.



“I don't think there is going backwards at the moment, I hope there is a lot of development in the country and schools start getting girls cricket, and that club cricket and provincial cricket blows up.”

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp, took time to reflect of the remarkable journey.

“The game against England was something very special. It's something I will remember for the rest of my career. To beat them in the way we did with the crowd we had... it was something I could have never imagined”. Kapp added that moving forward she hoped “things will change in the future for women's sport and women's cricket. I'm hoping there is a few more young girls picking up a bat today.”

Part of the 13,500 fans cheering on the home side included the likes of Mark Boucher and some notable high achievers in South African sport, such as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.