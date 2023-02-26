Formula E injects R2bn into Mother City economy - CT mayor

The cash injection was welcome, but the city also believes that the event will boost tourism to the city.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Sunday that the estimated economic gain for hosting the Formula E event this past weekend was over R2 billion rand.

Over 25,000 people attended the global racing event in the Mother City on Saturday.

Hill-Lewis said while the cash injection was welcomed by the city, there were also other benefits to hosting the race.

"It was truly a goosebumps moment for Cape Town as we saw the Formula E hosted in our city and our continent for the very first time. Cape Town really put on a show and did not disappoint and our city was beamed to cities across the globe with incredible images of Cape Town seen for the very first time."

He said he hoped the visuals televised across the globe would encourage others to visit the Mother City.

"So these types of global sporting events really do put our city front and centre on the global travel agenda and that is why they are so important and why we are so pleased to be attracting more and more of them to our city over time."