Five Vaal Dam sluice gates closed after water levels subside

Two weeks ago the department opened twelve sluice gates after heavy rainfall but this caused damage to property near the dam.

JOHANNESBURG - The water and sanitation department said on Sunday that five sluice gates at the Vaal Dam were closed over the weekend.

The department said it was able to close the flood gates due to subsiding water levels.

READ: Vaal flooding damage estimated to run into millions of rands

The water levels at the Vaal Dam showed a continued decrease in water capacity, sitting at around 111% on Sunday.

Two weeks ago the department opened twelve sluice gates after heavy rainfall caused the dam to overflow.

READ: [In photos] Flooding in the Vaal causes major damage to homes

While this alleviated pressure it also resulted in millions of rands of damage to neighbouring property.

The department said the water level at the Bloemhof Dam had also declined and was sitting at 107%.

"At the Douglas Weir Dam, at the confluence of Vaal and Orange rivers, the storage capacity of the dam is currently sitting at 170%," said department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.

"The department continues to closely monitor the water flow in the affected rivers and dams, and urges communities to remain alert and avoid low lying bridges, overflowing rivers and streams."

Mavasa said more sluice gate would be closed if the water levels continued to decrease.