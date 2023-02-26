De Ruyter affidavit shows ANC was responsible for load shedding, says ActionSA

De Ruyter said government's “keep the lights on policy” meant that Eskom was effectively prohibited from performing required maintenance, resulting in load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Political party, ActionSA said an affidavit by Eskom showed that the governing ANC was directly responsible for not doing enough to make sure that the country’s power needs were addressed.

The affidavit was deposed as part of the court case launched by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and 17 others to, among others, declare the government’s response to load shedding unconstitutional and a breach of fundamental human rights.

The case is set to be heard next month in the North Gauteng High Court.

ActionSA said an answering affidavit by Eskom's former CEO, Andre de Ruyter, stated that the 10-year delay in building new power stations meant Eskom had run its ageing coal fleet at higher usage levels than accepted international industry practice.

The utility also had to defer planned maintenance of its fleet.

The party also said that if Eskom's former CEOs Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko had not refused to conclude agreements with independent power producers, 96 percent of load-shedding today could have been avoided.

De Ruyter's affidavit said government adopted a “keep the lights on policy” which meant that Eskom was effectively prohibited from performing required maintenance, resulting in the forced load reduction that has brought parts of the country to a standstill for over a decade.

The former Eskom exec also stated that Hitachi, which helped construct boilers at the Medupi and Kusile power stations, encouraged the ANC’s investment arm, Chancellor House, to use its political influence to ensure it obtained contracts from Eskom.

He said Hitachi paid Chancellor House approximately R90 million in ‘dividends’.