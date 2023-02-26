City of Tshwane relieved after electricity depot hostage escapes

The City employee was taken hostage and driven around, forced to fix power outages in the area.

The City of Tshwane said on Saturday that its teams operating at the Soshanguve electricity depot were grounded following the hostage-taking of one of its system operators.

The employee was taken hostage by unknown assailants from the Soshanguve depot, where he has driven around and forced to fix power outages in the northern areas of the township.

The City was grateful that the system operator managed to escape and his life was spared.

It said the behaviour of the perpetrators was criminal and despicable, as it put the lives of its employees in danger.

The City said the teams were grounded to ensure the safety of employees and equipment and added that their personnel were constantly harassed and robbed and it hindered service delivery to residents.