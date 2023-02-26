ANC threatens de Ruyter with charges, civil suit under Precca Act

Following explosive allegations he made during a media interview, the governing party is urging the outgoing-Eskom CEO to report what he knows to the Hawks.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has demanded that former Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter formally report to police explosive allegations he made in a TV interview this week - or face charges himself.

The ANC fired the salvo at de Ruyter on Sunday, saying it was consulting its lawyers following allegations that among others a senior ANC politician, who he would not name, was involved in large-scale criminality at the embattled power utility.

Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (Precca) Act places a duty on persons of authority, including CEOs, to report certain offences where the quantum of the corruption, theft, fraud, extortion, forgery or uttering a forged document is more than R 100,000.

Though the ANC dismissed de Ruyter's comments as baseless last week, it is now saying that the Precca Act obligates de Ruyter to report suspicion of wrongdoing to the Hawks.

"The ANC urges Mr De Ruyter to fulfil his constitutional and legal obligations to officially report to the police any act of criminality and/or illegality he is aware of within the next seven days," said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

"Failure by Mr De Ruyter to bring such information forward and report it in line with his obligations will result in the ANC laying Section 34 charges against him."

During last week's interview with eTV's Annika Larsen, de Ruyter said it appeared the ANC used Eskom as a "feeding trough".

De Ruyter claimed to have told a cabinet minister about "a high-ranking ANC-politician" who the former-executive alleged was involved in sinister and potentially criminal activities at the utility.

He said that he had contacted the minister after the COP27 Summit held in Egypt last year, to raise concerns about attempts to "water down governance" around the US$8.5 billion that was pledged at the climate change conference.

De Ruyter said the cabinet minister, who he did not name, responded by saying that he should be "pragmatic" and allow "some people to eat" in order to pursue the greater good.

Earlier during the interview, De Ruyter said that at least four mafia-like syndicate had been identified as sabotaging the power utility, costing it R1 billion per month.

He characterised the actions of the syndicates as 'treasonous', alleging that they were supported by a 'hit squad' of heavily armed people who were referred to as 'soldiers'.

De Ruyter resigned from the power utility last year and was due to officially step-down next month.

However, following an emergency Eskom board meeting, the utility announced that he would leave immediately after bringing the organisation into disrepute.