UCT to appoint interim VC following Phakeng's 'early retirement

Phakeng agreed to take early retirement with effect from 3 March, after the institution dropped part of an independent investigation into a UCT governance crisis related to Phakeng’s conduct.

JOHANNESBURG - In an internal memo, the University of Cape Town (UCT) said it would appoint an interim vice-chancellor, after terminating the employment contract of its current principal, Mamokgethi Phakeng.

The outgoing vice-chancellor had agreed to take early retirement with effect from 3 March, said the chair of UCT Council, Babalwa Ngonyama.

"The university has reached an agreement with Professor Phakeng, which requires any public announcements and press statements to be mutually agreed to between Professor Phakeng and the university. Unfortunately, despite our best endeavours, we have not been able to reach an agreement as yet and as such, no public statement can be issued regarding Professor Phakeng’s departure and we urge you to keep this communication confidential," said Ngonyama.

Phakeng's associate professorship in UCT's education department would end on 28 February 2024.

The controversial VC's woes began when the deputy vice chancellor for teaching and learning, Lis Lange, resigned in May 2022.

Both Phakeng and Ngonyama told the UCT Senate at the time that it was Lange who initiated her departure.

However, in September, a letter from Lange emerged, telling different story. Lange wrote that she was forced out of her position by Ngonyama at the behest of Phakeng.

Her departure preceded the exit of several senior academics from the institution.

In October, the university's senate passed a motion for an independent probe into Phakeng and Ngonyama.

It was to investigate whether the two misled faculty boards, senate, or the council regarding Lange's availability for a second term and the reasons for other resignations.

The council now said it dropped the probe into the governance crisis at the institution specifically related to Phakeng’s conduct, and mutually agreed with her that she will retire early.

Phakeng led Africa’s top university since 2018.