Police urge caution on details shared publicly after Grindr kidnapping arrests

Last week police arrested four men in Parktown, Johannesburg, for allegedly targeting users on Grindr, luring the victims to secluded places, before robbing and kidnapping them.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said that the national anti-kidnapping task team was currently investigating over 160 cases that were related to kidnapping and extortion.

This came after police arrested four men in Parktown last week for allegedly targeting users of the dating app, Grindr.

Criminals had infiltrated the free-to-use app, as a tool to lure queer people before kidnapping and robbing them.

The four men arrested last week allegedly used the dating app to lure the unsuspecting victims to secluded places, before robbing and kidnapping them.

Police said that their victims were members of the queer community.

Police added that in similar cases, criminals were operating in hotspots including Soweto, Tembisa, the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) and Pretoria.



People should be extra vigilant of the type of information that they shared with the general public - whether it be on Facebook, Instagram, or a WhatsApp status - because that was where suspects and criminals were looking for their next target.

“We know that they've arrested more than 100 suspects. Eighty-one of them are still in police custody. They were arrested on charges of kidnapping and extortion and other related crimes,” police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said about the scope of cases.

Meanwhile, Grindr also issued a warning to the users of the app to be cautious when using the app.