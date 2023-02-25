Taxi association demands WC govt reopen scholar transport contract negotiations

Codeta said talks broke down without explanation, accusing the department of negotiating in bad faith, while the department has demanded the association stop intimidating pupils and parents in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) has called on the Western Cape Department of Basic Education to re-open negotiations for scholar transport contracts.

Codeta said that initial negotiations between the two parties were going well in 2022, after meeting with the department's director-general, Salie Abrahams.

READ: WC Education Dept, Codeta head to court over scholar transport impasse

However, the taxi association said talks broke down without any explanation.

Codeta accused the department of negotiating in bad faith.

The association's spokesperson, Andile Khanyi, said they indicated to Abrahams that they also wanted to be part of the scholar transport operations.

"He was quite happy about it, and he told us we approached him at the right time because they don't have a contract with the busses that are operating in Khayelitsha. They only pay the busses on a month-to-month basis," said Khanyi.

However, Khanyi said that the department had not engaged them since that discussion.

"We tried to email [Abrahamas], he never responded. We tried to call him, he never responded, and we really don't know what's the problem."

But the provincial education department charges that Codeta is intimidating its learner transport drivers.

Last week, Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier, said he would not meet any taxi association until the blockade was terminated.

"We will not tolerate minibus taxi associations terrorising our parents and children, who want to use their learner transport busses."

The matter between the two parties is before the Western Cape High Court with judgement reserved until Wednesday.