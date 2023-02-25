ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows

Parties slammed South African's inclusion in the FATF's greylist, which includes countries such as Syria, Panama and South Sudan.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has called on the government to quickly implement the national strategy on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism which the cabinet adopted in November last year, so that the country can reverse the greylisting announced by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday.

On Friday the Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog, FATF, announced that South Africa and Nigeria had been greylisted for failing to implement measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

In a late-night statement on Friday, the ANC welcomed the government’s steps to address concerns flagged by the international anti-money laundering watchdog.

It said the expeditious action required by the FATF was consistent with recommendations by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which it supported.

The ANC was further encouraged by efforts that had already been made to address issues raised by FATF, praising Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s action plan. Further, South Africa had already reduced the initial 130 actions flagged by the FATF to eight areas that still required action.

The ANC blamed the State Capture period for the country’s woes but praised the current leaders at institutions

such as the SA Revenue Service and those in the crime fighting sector for their efforts rebuilding and restoring capacity.

Meanwhile, trade union federation Cosatu said the country was a haven for characters with questionable wealth

following Friday’s announcement of South Africa’s greylisting.

The federation urged the government to work with FATF to strengthen its financial security systems.

It said that this was another self-inflicted blow by the government to the economy at a time when it should

rather be attracting international and domestic investments.

Cosatu however praised the government for the enactment of key anti-money laundering legislation including

the General Laws Amendment Act and Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Amendment Act.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) said it was no surprise that South Africa had been identified as a high-risk area

for illicit financial flows, saying that allegations of money laundering and tax evasion had even been levelled at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Being associated with countries such as Syria and Nigeria is really the lowest of low even for the ANC government. This could have been prevented. The people of South Africa are going to suffer more because of this," said the FF+'s spokesperson on finance, Wouter Wessels.