Whisteblower Ngoye to continue giving evidence at Makhubele tribunal hearing

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) whistleblower Martha Ngoye will continue her evidence before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal probing allegations of gross misconduct against Judge Tintswalo Makhubele on Friday.

The tribunal, which would be entering its fourth day on Friday, was looking into allegations that Makhubele held the positions of chair of the interim board of Prasa and judge simultaneously, and in so doing undermined the independence of the judiciary.

It was also looking at allegations surrounding her conduct at Prasa, specifically that she improperly involved herself in litigation between the parastatal and state-capture implicated contractor Siyaya.

Ngoye, who was the head of Prasa’s legal department, but was currently suspended, took the stand on Thursday, with her evidence thus far being damning.

She told the tribunal how, as chair of the interim Prasa board, Makhubele side-lined her and her team, and centralised all Siyaya matters under her own control.

She also told the tribunal how Makhubele forced through a settlement agreement despite Prasa having had a strong defence against the group’s claims.

That settlement agreement was later made an order of the court and would have seen Prasa lose more than R50 million had it not later been rescinded.

The tribunal is expected to wrap up its work by Friday, but this now looked unlikely.

Ngoye was only the second witness that was called, so far, and she did not yet finish her evidence-in-chief.