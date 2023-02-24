Go

'We were robbed of greatness': Megacy reacts to AKA’s 'Mass Country' album

The 14-track album was posthumously released on Friday, two weeks after the multi-award winner’s murder.

Rapper AKA. Picture: Instagram/ @akaworldwide
24 February 2023 15:57

CAPE TOWN - Extraordinary, timeless and genius - these are just some of the words used to describe Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ fourth and final album.

Last week, the Forbes family decided that AKA's Mass Country album release should still take place as the rapper had planned before his death.

"In the last two years, Mass Country has become AKA’s entire world. The Supa Mega constantly kept the album release momentum and anticipation high," the family said in the statement.

The 14-track album was officially released on Friday, two weeks after the multi-award winner’s brazen murder.

It features some of South Africa’s famed musicians including Thato Saul, Nasty C, Emtee, Sjava and KDDO.

Supa Mega also collaborated on a song with his girlfriend and fellow rapper, Nadia Nakai, titled Dangerous.

"Kiernan and I always used to imagine we're Beyoncé and Jay-Z. We knew that we needed a song together because when he was going to do his show, we wanted to have our own moment like that on stage because that's who we look up to," said Nakia during the exclusive listening session on Thursday.

The Megacy - AKA's fan base- reacted with both excitement and appreciation for the new album, but there was also a sense of sadness.

AKA and his friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, who was also his former manager, were shot and killed by unknown gunmen on 10 February as they were leaving Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

