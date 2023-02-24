'We were robbed of greatness': Megacy reacts to AKA’s 'Mass Country' album

The 14-track album was posthumously released on Friday, two weeks after the multi-award winner’s murder.

CAPE TOWN - Extraordinary, timeless and genius - these are just some of the words used to describe Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ fourth and final album.

Last week, the Forbes family decided that AKA's Mass Country album release should still take place as the rapper had planned before his death.

"In the last two years, Mass Country has become AKA’s entire world. The Supa Mega constantly kept the album release momentum and anticipation high," the family said in the statement.

It features some of South Africa’s famed musicians including Thato Saul, Nasty C, Emtee, Sjava and KDDO.

I can’t believe this is happening without you.

I’m so proud of you baby. You did it. MASS COUNTRY OUT NOW!#MassCountry ❤️♾ pic.twitter.com/ji9G2s8SxS ' BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) February 24, 2023

Supa Mega also collaborated on a song with his girlfriend and fellow rapper, Nadia Nakai, titled Dangerous.

"Kiernan and I always used to imagine we're Beyoncé and Jay-Z. We knew that we needed a song together because when he was going to do his show, we wanted to have our own moment like that on stage because that's who we look up to," said Nakia during the exclusive listening session on Thursday.

[WATCH]: Nadia Nakai talks about collaborating with @akaworldwide on #MassCountry and fun moments together. pic.twitter.com/DveOcicvAk ' MSAKAZI 🇮🇹 (@MSAKAZI_RSA) February 24, 2023

The Megacy - AKA's fan base- reacted with both excitement and appreciation for the new album, but there was also a sense of sadness.

AKA and his friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, who was also his former manager, were shot and killed by unknown gunmen on 10 February as they were leaving Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

#MassCountry extraordinary Album Happy SuperMega Friday. Thank you Bhova ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rCgZfQpuoO ' Mitchelle Karoro (@KaroroMitchelle) February 24, 2023

We were robbed of greatness.

That will never sit well with me... ' Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) February 24, 2023

We need a Grammy here #MassCountry ' Brian Madodana (@madodana19) February 24, 2023

We love you Kiernan Forbes ❤️❤️ Rest in piece even though you don't get to see your album trending, spiritually you can and you are still with us through your music. Long live Bhova 🙌 my hart is kakseer 💔 hope the angels will jam to your tunes ❤️ ' Dineo_Writes 🦋 (@SheIsKi30208524) February 24, 2023

shouldve released this a lot sooner before that incident if only he had known .. after listening to this it took me back to the prime AKA . The fusion of all South African genres , the AKA rhyming scheme , every song has substance and meaning ,Makes me want more of AKA’s work. ' Plain Dzunani (@PlainDzunani) February 24, 2023

Thank you to the Forbes family for still releasing this masterpiece and allowing the fans to have the last of SupaMega. 🙏🏻 it feels like an upgraded version of Touch My Blood 🩸 🤞🏻 Rest In Power 🙏🏻🏁 ' Vernon Nel (@VernonNel5) February 24, 2023