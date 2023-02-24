WCED, Codeta head to court over scholar transport impasse

The department wants the court to compel Codeta to stop the blockade of its contracted learner transport.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and taxi association, Codeta, will square up at the Western Cape High Court on Friday over the scholar transport impasse.

Meanwhile, Codeta wants the department to consider it for scholar transport contracts.

Thousands of learners from Khayelitsha and surrounding areas have already lost schooling time due to the impasse.

The Western Cape Education Department is accusing Codeta of reneging on its promise not to intimidate, threaten or prevent learners from being transported in Khayelitsha and Mfuleni.

Last Friday, Codeta undertook to suspend their blockade pending the outcome of the court case.

But provincial education MEC, David Maynier, said that their contracted drivers were harassed this week, resulting in 1,800 pupils missing school on Monday.

However, Codeta's Andile Khanyi said they couldn't have prevented the scholar transport knowing there's a court case pending on the matter.

"That issue is at the court at the moment, our legal team is working on it."

Codeta said that it was ready for Friday's court hearing.