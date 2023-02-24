Tourism committee wants Ramaphosa to stop Tottenham tourism deal

In a report to the National Assembly, the committee is recommending that the more than R900 million which would be spent on the Tottenham advertising campaign instead be spent on tourism infrastructure that has fallen into disrepair.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s tourism committee wants President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to put a stop to SA Tourism’s controversial proposed sponsorship deal with English Premier League football club, Tottenham Hotspur.

In a report to the National Assembly published on Friday, the committee recommended that the more than R900 million which would be spent on the Tottenham advertising campaign instead be spent on tourism infrastructure that has fallen into disrepair.

It is also calling for two investigations into the affairs of the SA Tourism Board, saying there have been lapses in governance.

Following two meetings with the SA Tourism Board this month, Parliament’s tourism committee said a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur was neither in the best interests of the tourism industry nor the country.

It said it did not approve the nearly R1 billion budget for the deal, and wanted the National Assembly to intervene.

It also wanted the resignations of three former SA Tourism Board members to be investigated.

Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen, and Rosemary Anderson resigned in the wake of the proposed deal being made public, but have not spoken out about their decision.

The tourism portfolio committee said the process to appoint their replacements also needed to be probed.

Furthermore, the committee wanted the new board chairperson, Thozamile Botha, to be removed because it believed his appointment did not follow due process.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has denied making irregular appointments.

It emerged this week that acting chief financial officer, Johan van der Walt, has since resigned.

This after claims that he stood to benefit from a R31 million facilitation fee for the Tottenham deal, through a sports marketing company he had links to.