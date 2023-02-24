South Africans urged to practise good hygiene following first cholera death

The Health Department has encouraged anyone with a history of the disease or who experiences vomiting and diarrhoea to visit their nearest health facility for testing.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health has urged the public to practice good hygiene to minimise the spread of cholera.

The warning comes after the country recorded the first death related to cholera.

The victim, who died on Sunday, is a 24-year-old man from Benoni, with no travelling history.

He had been admitted to Tambo Memorial Hospital with profuse watery diarrhoea.

The number of cholera-confirmed cases now stands at five, according to the Health Department.

The department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, has encouraged anyone with a history of the disease or who experiences vomiting and diarrhoea to visit their nearest health facility for testing.

"The department will advise the bereaved family and undertakers of the safe burial precautions to prevent the spread of the disease."

Cholera is a bacterial disease causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration, usually spread in water.

Health experts say the spread of cholera can be minimised through regular hand washing with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, as well as the general cleaning of the environment.