SA's greylisting reflects failures of government: ActionSA, DA

South Africa had been under pressure to strengthen its financial controls with fears over the illicit transfer of funds.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the greylisting of South Africa by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday, opposition parties said the development came as no surprise and is a reflection of a failing government.

The international anti-money laundering watchdog placed South Africa along with Nigeria on its increased monitoring list.

This is despite recognising that the country’s made a high-level political commitment to meet its standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said this is a damning indictment against South Africa's criminal justice system.

Its spokesperson on finance, Dion George, said the development is regrettable but was also inevitable.

"Approximately two years ago, South Africa was warned that it needed to ensure financial criminals were brought to account in particular, criminals involved in international terrorist financing and also money laundering, but very little action followed," said George.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, Action SA said despite ample warning, the government has yet again failed to act in the best interests of South Africans.

Its director of policy, Johann Kriege, said the country being greylisted automatically means local businesses will likely face more growth barriers.

Krige added that some financial agencies attempted to meet the standards set by the FAFT – but they never enjoyed support from those in power

"Reality is that the reforms to improve our performance never enjoyed political support from the ANC [African National Congress] which most likely benefits from illicit financial flows. At a time when our economy is being destroyed by load shedding this latest development is just another nail in the coffin."