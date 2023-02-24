SA not critical enough of Russia, Chinese military drills - Stellenbosch prof

The UN on Thursday called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and South Africa was among 32 countries that abstained from the vote.

JOHANNESBURG - With one year today since the war in Ukraine began, South Africa's military drills with Russian and Chinese forces have once again been called into question.

On Thursday, the United Nations called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and the motion was backed by 141 nations.

Thirty-two other countries abstained, including South Africa and China, and seven, including Russia, voted against the motion.

Stellenbosch University's military sciences professor Francois Vrey said that in the light of the vote, South Africans should be critical of the military drills.

“This plays out against a political backdrop and that the navy are only instruments of policy, so if people are very critical of this, they should be very critical about the political decision to do this, and that the navy's under military professionalism they go where there political heads decide.”

He said South Africa could also have been more critical about the war.

“Actions speak louder than words, and in this case, I think that the South African government should have taken a line - if not this is not a good time to take up a position against the war, but they can continue with their naval exercise.”