SA Formula E driver Van der Linde keen to see more African talent racing

The programme serves as a platform to educate audiences more about e-mobility and to create a pipeline of engineering, commerce and technology talent that will accelerate e-mobility and related sustainability industries on the continent.

CAPE TOWN - South African racing driver Kelvin van der Linde highlighted that youth development was an important component of motorsport.

Van der Linde is set to race for team ABT CUPRA on home soil as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship debuts in Cape Town over the weekend.

The University of Warwick and Warwick Racing in the United Kingdom (UK) partnered with local universities to launch Formula Student Africa on Saturday.

READ: Cape Town E-Prix set to give youth development in electro-mobility a boost

Formula Student Africa serves as a platform to educate audiences more about e-mobility and to create a pipeline of engineering, commerce and technology talent that will accelerate e-mobility and related sustainability industries on the continent.

Van der Linde said that he was a huge of fan of efforts to get as many driver and diversity programs off the ground.

“Me and my younger brother, Sheldon, we’ve tried our best to also act as the face of motorsport and show the younger kids that it is possible to come from a South African background and make it on an international stage.

“I think that it’s a goal for the young guys, it’s a cool thing and, yeah, it’s up to our government and Motorsport South Africa to keep pushing and, as I said, hopefully, we’ve got some more African involvement.”

The racing driver said that he was stoked to be driving in front of a home crowd.

“It’s huge for South Africa to have a world championship here in the Mother City - it’s a beautiful backdrop.

“I think if we can pull off a great event this weekend, with lots of spectators, it’s a sign to the rest of the world and a sign to Formula 1 that we need Formula 1back in the country.”