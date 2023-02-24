Reiger Park community wants better security after power cables stolen at school

The school's playground was dug up on Wednesday night and the buried electricity cables were stolen from the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - The Reiger Park community has urged the department of education to help beef up security at the Goede Hoop Primary School following an incident of cable theft.

It's believed that the cable thieves who dug up cables along Goedehoop Avenue last month were responsible for Wednesday night's incident.

The school's SGN head Felicia Shabangu said that the life of the caretaker who lived on the premises was in danger.

"They're here to guard the school and the school facilities but they can't interfere when these guys start digging because they're a lot of guys and they have weapons on them. They [the caretakers] only have torches, so what can they do with a torch?"