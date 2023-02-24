R171m worth of cocaine seized at Durban Harbour

Police said a tip-off about a vessel coming in from South America led to the bust.

JOHANNESBURG – Police on Friday seized 380kg of pure cocaine valued at R171 million at Durban Harbour.

A team led by the organised crime investigations unit, together with customs officials from the South African Revenue Service (SARS), made the massive bust.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said they had been conducting surveillance at the harbour after being tipped off about a vessel coming in from South America.

“Well done to all teams involved including our transnational drug trafficking investigations unit. This should send a stern warning to all drug traffickers utilising our harbours that South Africa continues to intensify its efforts to dismantle and disrupt the global drug trafficking trade.”

No arrests have been made yet and investigations are continuing to establish the source and destination of the drugs.