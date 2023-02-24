Psychiatric clinic stalemate postpones arson accused Mafe's pre-trial hearing

During Mafe’s previous court appearance, he refused to be admitted to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.

CAPE TOWN - The legal teams in the Zandile Mafe arson case are yet to agree on the medical facility where he would be admitted for psychiatric evaluation.

Fifty-year-old Mafe made another pre-trial appearance at the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.

Mafe, during a previous court appearance, refused to be admitted to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital and it was up to the State and defence to identify an alternative facility where he could be assessed.

Friday's was a brief court appearance for the arson and terror accused, as presiding judge Nathan Erasmus was not available to hear the matter.

Mafe faces charges including arson and terrorism for his alleged involvement in the blaze that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber in January last year.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that Friday’s presiding judge was not familiar with the instructions that were given to the defence and prosecution two weeks ago.

“Basically, we couldn’t go forward because there were instructions that we need to get some information from the health institutions, like Valkenberg, whether the accused can be referred to another facility outside Valkenberg.”

The provincial Department of Health on Thursday advised the parties of an alternative medical facility where Mafe could be admitted that might be in the Eastern Cape.

The pre-trial hearing was postponed to 17 March.