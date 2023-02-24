PP investigator grilled about his access to top secret report

Chief investigator Rodney Mataboge, who’s been appearing before the Section 194 inquiry this week, on Thursday appeared uncertain about what he knew about this report.

CAPE TOWN - A top secret intelligence report that found its way to the Public Protector’s office in 2018, has once again been raised in Parliament.

The Section 194 inquiry probing Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was on Thursday presented with conflicting evidence as to who had access to it.

The report relates to claims of an alleged rogue unit that operated within the revenue service that was investigated by Mkhwebane.

Chief investigator Rodney Mataboge, who’s been appearing before the inquiry this week, on Thursday appeared uncertain about what he knew about this report.

Mataboge told the inquiry that he knew nothing about the secret intelligence report despite being shown an email from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to him, that suggested he did.

"I still maintain, Advocate Bawa, that I did not see the report. I don’t know what it looks like, even now," Mataboge said.

Evidence leader Nazreen Bawa then questioned him about his response to Mkhwebane’s email.

"Now what did you say you were putting in the safe, Mr Mataboge?" Bawa asked.

Mataboge replied: "Now I need to check what report was really referred to here."

Mataboge said that given the passage of time, he may have forgotten what the report looked like.

"Would it be reasonable for this committee to assume that you actually looked at this report?" Bawa asked.



"Yes, I would have," Mataboge said.

The inquiry has adjourned until Monday.