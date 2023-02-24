PP investigator disputes evidence pertaining to efforts to find Van Loggerenberg

The chief investigator disputed evidence from a messenger who went in search of Van Loggerenberg to issue him with a subpoena.

CAPE TOWN - An investigator in the Office of the Public Protector disputed evidence that it didn’t make enough effort to track down an implicated party in an investigation into the South African Revenue Service (Sars) before Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry.

Former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg testified in 2022 that he was never contacted about the probe, despite having submitted evidence to the Public Protector’s office.

On Thursday, the chief investigator on the case, Rodney Mataboge, disputed evidence from a messenger who went in search of Van Loggerenberg to issue him with a subpoena.

In an affidavit to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry, a messenger said that it appeared Van Loggerenberg moved from the address he was given.

Mataboge could not say how the Public Protector got the wrong address.

But he disputed the messenger’s claims that he suggested to Mataboge that Van Loggerenberg be found at court.

“I never got to discuss with him what he says there - that part. The one who told me about the court was the [public protector], not him. I deny what he says there,” said Mataboge.

He said that another investigator, who would testify next week, tried doing an internet search to find Van Loggerenberg.

“As investigators you did nothing further to find Mr Van Loggerenberg?” Bawa asked him.

“Yes, correct,” replied Mataboge.

Asked why they did not contact Van Loggerenberg through his attorneys who wrote to the office before the damning report was released, Mataboge said that it happened two months after the subpoena was issued.

The inquiry continues next week.