New acting Ekurhuleni Speaker Tshivhenga promises to be fair & impartial

The EFF councillor was elected with a 99-vote margin ahead of the DA’s Raymond Dhlamini.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected Ekurhuleni municipality acting council Speaker, Nthabiseng Tshivhenga, has promised to be an impartial and fair speaker.

She is likely going to be confirmed as the permanent speaker on 28 February when council meets again.

Tshivhenga said that, unlike the previous Speaker, she would not abuse her power from the bully pulpit.

"We are going to use the power of the legislature and that of the Speaker to be impartial in our approach and very independent to ensure that councillors are able to express their views freely in council and to ensure that there is maximum participation from communities. We will go out there and play our oversight role."